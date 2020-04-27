Azerbaijan launches two new services over coronavirus

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Center, two new services - psychological support and outpatient support lines – have been launched in the '1542' Call Center of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.

The psychological support line will operate in three directions, serving to health workers, public and patients, the Agency told Report.

The agency's Call Center provides information on the coronavirus epidemic, compulsory health insurance, insurance premiums, state medical institutions providing compulsory health insurance, recruitment, etc.

Citizens can contact the Call center calling:

1542-0 (open 24/7) – to get information about the coronavirus epidemic;

1542-1 (open 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM on working days) – to learn about mandatory health insurance and other issues;

1542-2 (open Mon-Fri 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM, and Sat-Sun 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM ) – to get psychological support;

1542-3 (open Mon-Fri 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM, and Sat-Sun 09:00 AM -09:00 PM ) – for outpatient services.