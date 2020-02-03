Azerbaijan imports test kits to detect coronavirus - EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan has imported diagnostic kits for detecting the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to Report, the test kits will be available in the medical institutions assigned for the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

The World Health Organization organized the delivery of kits to the country.

Azerbaijan's Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev signed an order "On strengthening preventive measures against the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV." The document contains relevant instructions for medical institutions to comply with sanitary and hygienic procedures, strengthen disinfection measures, and provide individual departments for patients with suspected respiratory viral infections, especially in children and the elderly.

Those with signs of coronavirus infection will stay in quarantine at the Scientific Research Institute of Lung Diseases, Clinical Medical Center № 1, and Children's Infectious Hospital №7.