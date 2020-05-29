Azerbaijan has over 10 mln masks in stock

"The production of masks and disinfectants in Azerbaijan is quite satisfactory."

Report informs, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers today.

"The import process is also ongoing. There are more than 10 million masks in our country, and we have no problems in this regard. "

Notably, recently, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a face mask factory and protective coverall plant owned by Gilan Textile Park LLC in Sumgayit.

The factory produces 140,000 disposable masks daily. The extra equipment will be installed here by the end of May, to increase the production capacity up to 300,000 masks per day. The facility created 30 new jobs, with the figure set to reach 50 after the installation of the extra equipment.

The plant will have a daily production capacity of 6,000 disposable protective coveralls. The facility created 210 new jobs.