AFSA: Ban on importing onion from Azerbaijan to Turkey lifted

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has appealed to the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency to conduct a "Hazard Analysis" on onion grown in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Agency that the hazard analysis was carried out of the onions cultivated in Azerbaijan and the results were sent to Turkey.

Following the risk analysis, import of onions from Azerbaijan to Turkey was allowed on appropriate conditions. Thus, the onion exported to Turkey must be grown in Azerbaijan, as well as the potato stem roundworm, steam roundworm and white rot of onion musty not be diffused to the harmful organisms.

In this regard, the Food Safety Agency informs entrepreneurs that they should take these requirements into account while exporting onions to Turkey. They should pay attention to the origin and phytosanitary safety of the onion for exportation. Otherwise, appropriate measures will be taken according to the legislation.