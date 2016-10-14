 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani parliament bans prescriptions for biologically active food additives

    Draft amendment to law On medicines discussed at today's plenary session

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Writing a prescription for biologically active food additives has been banned in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, draft amendment to the law "On medicines" was discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

    Article 14-1 has been added to the law.

    According to the addition, biologically active food additives may be recommended by a physician to strengthen body, to enrich food, however, the food additives don't replace medicines to prevent or treat diseases. So prescription for biologically active food additives is banned.

    The draft amendment appoved by voice vote.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi