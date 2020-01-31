 Top

Azerbaijan allocates medical facility for coronavirus patients

Azerbaijan continues measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. 

As part of these measures, the country allocated a medical facility for those arriving from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Report informs, citing the statement by the Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance.

"According to the statement, several students who arrived in Azerbaijan from Wuhan on January 30 are under medical supervision at the same hospital. Doctors say none of the students have any symptoms of coronavirus. After the quarantine period is over, they can go home.

"The office of the World Health Organization in Baku, the Ministry of Health, and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance declare that Azerbaijan has recorded no cases of coronavirus, which emerged in China," the joint statement reads.

