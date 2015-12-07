Ali Ahmadov visits oilmen injured in 'Guneshli' oil rig fire

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Azerbaijani PM, Deputy Chairman-Executive Secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) come to Central Hospital of Oil Workers and visited persons, injured as a result of fire and accident in deep sea base No.10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig.

Report's correspondent in hospital informs, A.Ahmadov checked health of patients, got information on current state of them.

13 persons, injured in accident continue their treatment in the hospital at the moment.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.