Age limit in cosmetic surgery gradually dropping

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ " An age limit in cosmetic surgery is gradually dropping due to various factors. Thus, girls at the age of 15 and boys at the age of 16 have cosmetic operations." Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency.

Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Specialist of Turkey, Najmaddin Kutlu stated that young people tend to have more cosmetic operation in many parts of the world in recent years: "This type of surgery is carried out due to health problems or to desire. The age of the patients admitted to the nose operations till now was 17 (among girls) and 18 (among boys), however, the age limit became 2 years lower nowadays."

N.Kutlu also added that internet and television series play an active role in spreading cosmetic surgery among young people. In addition, young girls are going to look like one other.