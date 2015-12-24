Action Plan on Nutrition will be adopted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 December.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will adopt action plan on nutriion in the country, covering years 2017-2018.

Report informs, document entitled 'Strategy for 2015-2020 on combating non-infectious diseases in the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, includes a provision on this issue.

Execution of tasks charged to the Ministry of Economy and Industry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent.

Another provision is related with promotion of physical activity. Thus, in accordance with document, conditions for physical activity will be improved in workplaces and public places; access to facilities in the settlements for physical activity will be increased; physical inactivity (including among adults) will be reduced to 10%. This task was entrusted to Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as local executive power authorities.