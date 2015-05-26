About 2,000 people with a probability of Hepatitis B and C applied for free medicines

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan continues distribution of free medicines to patients suffering from Hepatitis B virus. Since June of last month, the Ministry of Health established a commission for the organization of the examination and treatment of persons infected with Hepatitis B and C. To date the Commission has been addressed by about 2,000 people. We study the results of their survey, conducted additional research." Report was told by the deputy chairman of the Commission on organization of the examination and treatment of persons infected with Hepatitis B and C, Hagigat Gadirova.

According to her, the committee meets weekly and considers the documents: "In case of necessity, we meet with patients. Documents are being submitted on the relevant lists, and considered within 2 weeks, then we make an appropriate decision. After the decision patients receive free medicines prescribed by a doctor. About 35-40% of aplied patients are receiving treatment now. The process of importation of drugs proceeds in stages. Patients receiving treatment will be provided with the free medicines".

Hagigat Gadirova also stressed that most of the people who applied to the Commission, are men, among them there are also young children.