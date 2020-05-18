TABİB warns people again

Studies show that wearing a mask or keeping a social distance is not enough to protect against the virus if followed separately. It can lead to new cases of infection, Report says, citing a recommendation issued by TABIB.

Every citizen should wear a mask and maintain the social distance to prevent infection and control social life.

Notably, starting today, Azerbaijan has launched the third pace of easing quarantine regime. According to the plan, most of the business facilities, restaurants, museums resume their activity. The boulevard and parks will also be open for people with some restrictions.