Department Advisor: Government carries out great work on compulsory medical examination

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, the infertility spreads not only among women, but also among men. It is due to parents not taking teir children to a medical examination in a timely manner at an early age. However, the government carries out great work on the compulsory medical examination of the children and population. By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, the state program was approved on it. However, people refuse to be responsible for their own and their children's health as well. Sometimes it leads to unpleasant consequences."

General Advisor of Information and Analytical Studies Department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Aynur Veysalova said to Reportç speaking about the reasons for divorce.

According to her, it is not possible to approach the issue clearly: "Every man and various government agencies have a different approach to this matter. AS the majoruty were against, the law was not adopted. The discussions and debates were made. There are some points that we should leave them up to the time. Time should solve the issue."