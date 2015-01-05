A number of poisoned by carbon monoxide during holidays announced

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ During the holidays the Baku city ambulance and emergency care station (BCAECS) almost daily received appeals in relation to carbon monoxide poisoning. Report was told by the chief doctor BCAECS Myursal Hamidov.

According to him, if last year in this period, a number of appeals in relation to carbon monoxide poisoning was 35-40 people, this year it reduced. During the holidays 15-16 people turned regarding carbon monoxide poisoning. Apparently, the relevant structures were active in this direction.