​44 more people in Azerbaijan test positive for COVID-19, 65 recovered

Azerbaijan has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 people recovered and discharged from hospital, Report says, citing the Operative Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

85 years old patient has died. The deceased person tested positive for coronavirus and suffered from arterial hypertension, atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis, and coronary heart disease.

So far, 1592 people have contracted the coronavirus in the country, 1013 of those infected recovered, 21 died, while 558 continue treatment in specialized hospitals.

Of these, 16 are in critical condition. The state of 23 is moderate, while the state of other patients is stable.

During the past period, the country has conducted 114,410 tests to identify new cases.