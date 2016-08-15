Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ 4 people got sun stroke in Baku.

Report was told by Irada Aliyeva, Deputy Chief Physician of Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station.

She said that on Saturday and Sunday, 4 people had appealed to the medical aid station regarding sun stroke.

According to Aliyeva, two of them were admitted to a hospital.

Deputy Chief Physician noted that 59 people had appealed to Baku City Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station since the beginning of the summer season. 20 of them were taken to hospitals.