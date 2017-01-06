36,000 more people called ambulance in 2016

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ More than 681,000 calls registered by Baku Emergency and Urgent Medical Aid Station in 2016. Number of calls increased by 36,000 in comparison with that in 2015.

Report informs, deputy head physician of the agency Irada Aliyeva told at annual press conference.

She told that more than 63,000 patients have been placed in hospitals: “Number of calls made for children was above 83,000. More than 2000 patients recovered from serious condition after reanimation measures”.

I.Aliyeva told that 2420 persons were injured in traffic incidents during previous year: “Number of people injured in traffic incidents was down by 500 in comparison with same indicator of 2015. At the same time, 180 individuals without definite address of residence were placed in hospitals after proper emergency treatment”.

She added that most of calls to the station were for unexpected health problems, mostly heart and circulatory symptoms: “High temperature and cramps are major reasons of calls for children”.