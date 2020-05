Azerbaijan has confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases, 41 people recovered and discharged from hospital, Report says, citing Operative Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 1,548 people have contracted the coronavirus in the country, 948 of those infected recovered, 20 died, while 580 continue treatment in specialized hospitals.

Of these, 16 are in critical condition. The state of 25 is moderate, while the state of other patients is stable.