24 labs conduct coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan

The preventive measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to fight the coronavirus are yielding effective results, said Assistant to Azerbaijan's president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

According to him, the epidemiological situation in the country is under control, Report says.

"Twenty-four testing laboratories in Azerbaijan conduct about 7,000 tests every day. The government has taken measures to improve the preparedness of the health system, by increasing the number of hospital beds, and training medical personnel," Hajiyev said.

Referring to the socio-economic difficulties caused by COVID-19, Hajiyev said that the government had implemented a package estimated at over three bln AZN to alleviate the situation.

The presidential aide also stressed that the World Health Organization experts invited to Azerbaijan had praised the work done in the country.

In a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus called the measures taken by Azerbaijan "exemplary."