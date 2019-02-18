2,752 twins and 117 triplets born in Azerbaijan last year

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ District (city) registration departments of the Ministry of Justice registered 138,982 births last year.

Report informs that the due report was disseminated by the State Statistical Committee.

This figure was 14.2 per 1,000 people. 2,752 of infants are twins, while the number of triplets is 117. This figure was above the country level in the economic regions Upper Shirvan (16.3 per thousand), Lankaran, Aran and Guba-Khachmaz (15.4), Upper Garabagh and Kalbajar-Lachin (14.6).

Last year, 57,250 deaths were registered in the country and the mortality rate was 5.8 per 1000 people.