This year 22 people transplanted kidneys in Azerbaijan

Baku. December 28. REPORT.AZ/ "22 patients have undegone kidney transplantation surgery and 114 had endoprosthesis operations funded by the state," chief of department on organization of medical aid at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health Gulmirza Polardov has said speaking at a collegiate meeting.

He said 12 surgeries on bone marrow transplantation have been performed this year with two of them on acute leukemia patients and ten on patients with large beta-thalassemia. "998 people, including 246 children, have undergone state-funded cardiac surgeries. 1,686 angiography examinations were held with 633 angioplasty surgeries.

The head of the department added that 58 children had successful cochlear implantation with the financial support of the Ministry of Health over the past three years: "More than 280,000 patients have undergone various kinds of surgeries this year."