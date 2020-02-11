12 arrivals from coronavirus epicenter remain in quarantine

One person is currently in the infectious disease ward of City Clinic Hospital No 1, Report says, referring to the joint information of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance. The man is a citizen of Azerbaijan and has no severe health problems. Doctors continue to monitor his condition.

"We once again note that he was in one of the Chinese cities which recorded no coronavirus. He did not have any contact with the infected people.

"Twelve arrivals were kept in a designated medical facility — the quarantine period of six people who left Wuhan on January 29 ends on February 12. Doctors revealed no problems with their health but continue to monitor their state. The patients expect to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. Meanwhile, six others will remain under quarantine until February 14. They had no health issues, either. They will be discharged from the hospital as soon as the quarantine ends."