11 people in Lerik are centenarians - PHOTO

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There are 1,064 people in the Lerik region at the age of 80 and above," Director of the Lerik Region Longevity Museum Dilara Fatullayeva told Report.

According to her, 110 people are 90 years old and above, and 11 people are centenarians.

The director noted that people living in mountainous areas are long-livers: “Because the mountain air and water are clean. People here are also very active. At the same time, people living in mountainous areas prefer dairy products. Genes also play a great role in this issue."