11 doctors issued improper prescriptions punished in Azerbaijan

Center for Analytical Examination of the Ministry of Health strengthens measures against members of the pharmaceutical market. As part of ongoing audits revealed 15 cases of pharmacies selling drugs without a prescription were made the protocols. Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

"According to the instructions of the President, the Ministry of Health continues to carry out the system of measures for the quality of medicines, pharmacy operations and release of drugs to the population", press service said.