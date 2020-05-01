1,365 patients recover from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan

Operative Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has unveiled the number of people contracted the coronavirus in Azerbaijan so far.

At present, Azerbaijan has 1 854 confirmed cases, 1365 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

The treatment of 464 people (15 are in critical, 29 is moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime until 00:00 May 31, 2020 based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, preventive measures applied in other countries, as well as analyzing the recommendations of the World Health Organization.