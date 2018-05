Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prices of 7,075 out of more than 10,000 kinds of medicine registered in Azerbaijan have already been approved by the the Tariff (Price) Council.

Report informs citing the Tariff (Price) Council, 5,741 of them are already on sale at the new prices at the pharmacies.

The new prices of 1,334 kinds of medicine will come into force from June 1.