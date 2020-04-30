​1,325 recover from coronavirus in Azerbaijan

A total of 1,325 people have been recovered from the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

So far, the country has 1,804 confirmed cases and 24 deaths.

The treatment of 455 people (17 are in critical, 24 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first coronavirus case in February. The country has extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.

Analyzing the global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan extended the ongoing border closure until May 31 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.