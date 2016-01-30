Ziyafat Asgarov: We witnessed double standards in PACE on Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'We have witnessed double standards in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan.'

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said.

He noted that it shows failure of international law in the world: 'International law is business in big states and limitation in small states. Big states are using international law for their own purposes. Each of us observe it.'