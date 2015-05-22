 Top
    Ziyafat Asgarov: Azerbaijan not to participate in NATO PA seminar in Armenia

    The chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was informed about it

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will not participate in NATO Parliamentary Assembly's "Rose Roth" seminar to be held in Armenia. Report informs that the 1st Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Mejlis, Ziyafat Asgarov told journalists.

    He noted that the chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was informed about it.

    "Holding such measures in Armenia will not bring influence to NATO PA, as long as Armenia is not recognized as an aggressive state or does not withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories," the first Vice-speaker said.

