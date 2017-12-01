Zarif: Azerbaijan a good neighbor of Iran

© Report

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran has developed good relations with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

Minister stressed that, in addition to participating at today's ministerial meeting in the framework of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process, he has held fruitful negotiations with the President of Azerbaijan. Development of cooperation in the energy sector, the Caspian Sea issue, as well as expansion of transit cooperation and the tripartite platform with Russia and format with Turkey were discussed during the meeting.

"Azerbaijan is a good neighbor of Iran and we will continue serious relations with Azerbaijan," Zarif said.