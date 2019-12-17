Zalkaliani: "Successful Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation transformed the region into main energy and transit corridor"

"The successful cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey has produced important results in terms of transforming the region into a main energy and transit corridor," Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani said, speaking at the Tbilisi-hosted conference of the country's ambassadors abroad.

According to Report's local bureau, Zalkaliani said the official opening of the European part of the TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Pipeline Corridor) project was one of the main events of this year:

"This project is aimed at meeting the demand of Europe and Turkey for gas and diversifying the routes of natural gas supply. Georgia will benefit from this project as a transit country."

The Foreign Minister said the strengthening of regional cooperation received particular attention in 2019: "Georgian Prime Minister's visits to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Ukraine were of great importance."

Zalkaliani also noted that the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia might meet in a tripartite format soon.