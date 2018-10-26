 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakharova: Peaceful resolution meets interests of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and parties to Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Each country pursues its independent policy. The way the independent countries build the schedules of their diplomatic contacts has nothing to do with Russia," spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said commenting on the reason why the US National Security Advisor John Bolton travelled to the South Caucasus right after his visit to Russia.

    Report informs citing TASS that to the question about Bolton's statements on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Zakharova said she is not familiar with them. "But we certainly believe that peaceful solution is what meets the interests of the OSCE Minsk Group participants and the parties to the conflict," she added.

    Commenting on the 6th International Humanitarian Forum launched in Baku yesterday, the Russian Foreign Minitry spokesperson noted that any development of bilateral humanitarian ties and relations that pave the way for multipartite cooperation can only be hailed when they reach such a level and produce such an effect.

    Notably, the 6th International Humanitarian Forum kicked off in Baku yesterday. The event is attended by 581 representatives of 86 countries and 24 international organizations. The event organized since 2010 is initiated by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi