Zakharova: Alexander Lapshin's medical examination provided, he has no complaints

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Ministry continues to monitor the situation surrounding the detention of Russian citizen Alexander Lapshin.

Report informs, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated at the briefing.

According to her, the investigation in his case continues: "The term of Lapshin's detention was prolonged until June 15. There were no complaints about the conditions of A. Lapshin's detention." Concerns about the deterioration of the detainee's health were reported to the management of the remand center by relatives. At the urgent request of the embassy, A. Lapshin's medical examination was carried out", she said, adding that "we keep the situation under control".

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on the situation amid the Russian citizen of Armenian origin, Marat Ueldanov, detained earlier in Baku. According to M. Zakharova, the first court hearing on his case was scheduled for April 13: "The staff of the Russian embassy will attend the court session."