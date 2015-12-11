Mubariz Gurbanli meets with member of Political Bureau of Vietnam's Communist Party

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli has met with member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee Communist Party Le Hong Anh as part of his visit to Hanoi.

Report informs, Le Hong Anh hailed his last year visit to Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that the visit of YAP`s delegation to Vietnam would contribute to the development of the relations between the ruling parties of the two countries. He underlined the importance of continuing reciprocal visits.

Le Hong Anh asked the YAP delegation to convey greetings of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong to President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev.

Mubariz Gurbanli praised Azerbaijani-Vietnamese cooperation, saying it has considerably developed in recent years. He noted that reciprocal visits of the presidents of the two countries in 2014 and 2015 gave impetus to the development of the bilateral cooperation.

They discussed prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam the fields of tourism, investment making, and oil and gas.