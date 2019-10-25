XVIII summit of Non-Aligned Movement opens in Baku - UPDATED

The XVIII summit of Non-Aligned Movement has opened in Baku.

According to Report, the official opening ceremony is attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The session is presided by Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

The XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement will open today in Baku.

According to Report, 158 countries and international organizations are participating in the Summit.

During it, the chairmanship of the organization of the Non-Aligned Movement will pass to Azerbaijan for three years.

Four documents are also expected to be adopted during the summit.

The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be reflected in the final document of the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.