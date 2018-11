Working visit of Azerbaijani President to Russia ends

22 July, 2017 09:25

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Russia has ended. Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi within the visit starting on July 21. The President's visit ended on July 22.

