West Hollywood proclaims May 28 as Azerbaijan National Day

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The City of West Hollywood in the U.S. State of California has proclaimed May 28, 2017 as “Azerbaijan National Day” in the city. The relevant proclamation was adopted by the City Council and signed by all members of the Council.

Report was informed in the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

In the proclamation, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, the City Council notes that “on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world, and was recognized by the other democratic nations, including the United States of America.”

It is also stated that “during the short period of independence Azerbaijan granted all people the right to vote regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, and religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women equal political rights with men, an accomplishment preceding the U.S.”

The Council further notes that after restoring its independence in 1991, “the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the U.S. in the critically important Caspian region.”

Noting that every year “millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, including tens of thousands in the USA observe May 28 as the National Day, and remember the contribution of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in the regions of Caucasus, Central Asia, and Middle East”, the City Council proclaims this date to be the “Azerbaijan National Day” in the City of West Hollywood, and “encourages all city residents to join in this observance”.