© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/b7d155cddccacfe30f31b7e8d9762cad/e468a86d-aad7-4bbf-8146-a36c3e4ea839_292.jpg

“We continue our security cooperation with Azerbaijan,” US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said.

"We continue to cooperate in the security sphere, expressing our support for sovereignty, independence and stability. We are also trying to help Azerbaijan strengthen its borders and the security of its energy infrastructure," he said.