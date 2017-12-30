Vladimir Putin congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on the New Year

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the New Year.

Report informs referring to Kremlin press service, in his message addressed to the head of Azerbaijani state, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, and noted that this jubilee was remarkable with development of bilateral relations in various fields.

Putin expressed hope for constructive dialogue and further development of Russia-Azerbaijan partnership, which meets the interests of peoples of the two countries.