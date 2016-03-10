Vladimir Fekete: Work in progress on preparation for Pope's visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work is in progress on the preparation of Pope Francis's visit to Azerbaijan. Report informs, the Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete told reporters.

He noted that currently the Vatican Nuncio in the South Caucasus Marek Solchinski is in Rome to discuss the details of the visit.

According to V.Fekete, the exact date of the visit of the head of the Roman Catholic church in Baku is unknown.

As previously was reported by foreign media, the Pope's visit to the South Caucasus is scheduled for September.