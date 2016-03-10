 Top
    Vladimir Fekete: Work in progress on preparation for Pope's visit to Azerbaijan

    Vatican Nuncio in the South Caucasus is in Rome to discuss details of the visit

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work is in progress on the preparation of Pope Francis's visit to Azerbaijan. Report informs, the Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete told reporters.

    He noted that currently the Vatican Nuncio in the South Caucasus Marek Solchinski is in Rome to discuss the details of the visit.

    According to V.Fekete, the exact date of the visit of the head of the Roman Catholic church in Baku is unknown.

    As previously was reported by foreign media, the Pope's visit to the South Caucasus is scheduled for September.

