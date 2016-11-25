Visit program of Belarus President to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan on November 28-29 was announced.

Report informs referring to the website of the Belarusian President, visit program envisages talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in one-on-one and expanded formats.

Two leaders will discuss the state and prospects of development of Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations, including economic and trade cooperation, the work on cooperation projects, cooperation in the sphere of investments, agriculture and sport.

Following the talks a number of international documents are expected to sign.

Alexander Lukashenko will also meet with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade.