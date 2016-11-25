 Top
    Visit program of Belarus President to Azerbaijan revealed

    Following the talks a number of international documents are expected to sign

    Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The visit program of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijan on November 28-29 was announced.

    Report informs referring to the website of the Belarusian President, visit program envisages talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in one-on-one and expanded formats.

    Two leaders will discuss the state and prospects of development of Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations, including economic and trade cooperation, the work on cooperation projects, cooperation in the sphere of investments, agriculture and sport.

    Alexander Lukashenko will also meet with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade.

