Visit of UN Secretary General to South Caucasus postponed

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to the South Caucasus planned for late April postponed.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, UN Secretary General's press secretary Stephen Dyuzharrik said.

"The Secretary-General very much wanted to visit the region, but for emergency reasons he will be elsewhere in these days. South Caucasian visit will be revised ", said in press-service.

Information about postponement of visit confirmed in the UN office in Azerbaijan.

NATO Secretary General for the first time planned to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia from 25 to 27 April.

It was planned that Ban Ki-moon will attend the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Baku.