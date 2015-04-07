 Top
    Visit of PACE rapporteur to Azerbaijan postponed

    Pedro Agramunt's visit to Baku scheduled for April 8-9

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pedro Agramunt to Azerbaijan postponed. Report informs referring to the press service of PACE.

    "The visit of PACE rapporteur P. Agramunt in Azerbaijan, scheduled for April 8-9, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances", the press service of PACE posted on its account in Twitter.

    The visit of P.Agramunt to Baku scheduled for April 8-9, was related with drawing up a report on human rights in the country for the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

    P.Agramunt visited Baku in early March with his Polish counterpart Tadeusz Iwinski as Co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan.

