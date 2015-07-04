Vietnamese minister appreciates anti-corruption measures in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov has met Deputy Director of the Vietnamese Judicial Reform Steering Committee Le Thị Thu Ba to discuss how to develop relations between the two countries` judicial authorities.

Report informs, Mr Garalov hailed development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. He highlighted judicial reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev.

The Prosecutor General stressed the necessity of speeding up international cooperation in fight against corruption. He gave an insight into the activities of the Anti-Corruption Department of Azerbaijan.

Ms Thu Ba hailed Vietnamese-Azerbaijani ties as successful. She also praised Azerbaijan`s accomplishments in judicial area.