​Vietnam interested in Azerbaijan's investments

“Azerbaijan and Vietnam have great potential for deepening cooperation," Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said.

Report informs, citing the Vietnamese press, that he spoke at a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Vietnam, Anar Imanov.

"We are interested in the development of bilateral relations. Moreover, Vietnam, in particular, separate regions and districts, are extremely interested in Azerbaijan's investments," he said.

Nguyen Duc Chung expressed confidence that if Baku and Hanoi become twin cities, it would serve for the benefit of the development of cooperation between the capitals of the two countries.

In his turn, the Azerbaijani Ambassador noted that high-level mutual visits also strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. He also listed tourism and education as the most interesting areas of cooperation between Baku and Hanoi.