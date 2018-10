Vienna will play host to OSCE summit 2017

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "OSCE summit will be held in Vienna in May".

Report informs, Austria's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with Armenpress.

According to him, Austria is ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement: "But it is too early to talk about initiative. It much more depends on developments in the region. If Azerbaijan and Armenia want, we are ready to organize the meeting".

Notably, OSCE summit was held in Astana, December 1-2, 2010.