    Leyla Aliyeva views discussions of opening session at Munich Security Conference

    The event mulls the current and future security challenges

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 53rd Munich Security Conference has underway in Munich, Germany.

    Report informs, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has viewed the discussions of opening session of the conference.

    The Munich Security Conference (MSC) has become the major global forum for the discussion of security policy. 

    Each February, it brings together more than 500 senior decision-makers from around the world, including heads-of-state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as high ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society, to engage in an intensive debate on current and future security challenges.

