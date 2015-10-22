Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva awarded Russian "Pushkin" Medal

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva was awarded the Russian "Pushkin" medal.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a relevant decree.

Pushkin Medal is awarded to Russian citizens and foreigners for achievements in the field of culture and arts, education, humanities and literature, for his great contribution to the study and preservation of cultural heritage, in the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of nations and peoples, for the creation of highly artistic images.