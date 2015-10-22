 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva awarded Russian "Pushkin" Medal

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a relevant decree

    Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva was awarded the Russian "Pushkin" medal.

    Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a relevant decree.

    Pushkin Medal is awarded to Russian citizens and foreigners for achievements in the field of culture and arts, education, humanities and literature, for his great contribution to the study and preservation of cultural heritage, in the rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of nations and peoples, for the creation of highly artistic images.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi