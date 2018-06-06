Vice Chairman of European Parliament’s Committee: Azerbaijan deserves EU support

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan’s strategic yet precarious geopolitical location and situation are such that the country deserves EU support, especially in light of growing tensions with Russia and Iran, writes Jan Zahradil MEP.

Report informs this is stated in article of Vice Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Jan Zahradil published in Euractiv.

Author notes that, Azerbaijan’s geopolitical situation is clearly very delicate: Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly important hub for international transport and tourism, and of even greater significance is its growing role in the energy sector, where it is challenging both Russia and Iran. Southern Gas Corridor project will open up another source of energy for Europe and will help diversify its energy supply, especially for Central and Eastern Europe.

“In simple terms, the strategic geopolitical importance of securing Azerbaijan as a reliable and stable partner is one that the EU cannot ignore. It should be paid due attention and given due support. Short-sighted, one-sided, one-issue resolutions must be replaced with more long-term strategic partnerships based on proper analysis of the geopolitical context and priorities. I have no doubt that Azerbaijan is ready for this, and I believe and hope that Europe is ready as well”, - Vice Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee believes.