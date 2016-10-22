Venezuelan President: Good opportunities exist with Azerbaijan for making mutual investments in energy sector

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.

Report informs, Mr. Rasizade said Azerbaijani-Venezuelan relations were on a good level, adding both countries supported each other within the international organizations. The Premier said there was good potential for boosting economic ties between the two countries and stressed the importance of increasing efforts for strengthening bonds in other fields as well.

On Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the sides stressed the significance of solving the problem within the norms of international law and principles of borders` inviolability and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro said his country was interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in overall directions, as well as in economic field. He stressed importance of intensifying relations of oil producers and exporters Azerbaijan and Venezuela with OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

The President also said there were good opportunities for making mutual investments in various fields, including energy sector.

The sides discussed prospects of cooperation in the fields of tourism, culture, agriculture, finance.

In the meeting views exchanged on the issues of mutual interest.