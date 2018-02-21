Uzbek president plans to visit Azerbaijan this spring

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev may pay an official visit to Azerbaijan this spring.

Report informs citing the CA-News, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev said during the Uzbek-Azerbaijani business forum in Tashkent.

"The exact date of the visit is now difficult to name, most likely, it will be the spring of this year, possibly the end of May”, - H. Guliyev said.

According to him, during the visit, the parties plan to discuss a wide range of issues, as cooperation in the oil and gas sector, agro-industrial complex, construction materials industry, food industry.

In particular, the issue of increasing the frequency of direct flights between the two countries can be resolved.

The diplomat added that the sides will also discuss the strengthening of transport and logistics ties in the context of the emergence of a new Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route.